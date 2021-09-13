How Much Does Britney Spears' Engagement Ring Cost?

Britney Spears is engaged again! The star confirmed the exciting news with her fans on September 12 when she revealed she'd be walking down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in a video posted to Instagram. It showed her and her husband to be posing together as she excitedly showed off a huge sparkler on that special finger.

In the clip, the star — who was dressed in pink and rocked deep pink streaks in her hair — repeatedly put her hand up to her face as Asghari smiled beside her. "I can't f**king believe it !!!!!!" she wrote in the caption, alongside six ring emoji and a red heart.

The big news came mere days after Asghari was photographed by paparazzi looking at what appeared to be engagement rings during a trip to a Cartier store in Beverly Hills, with the snaps published by Page Six. A source told the outlet at the time that the model and personal trailer, who's been dating Spears since 2016, "wants to spoil Britney with a very special, over-the-top and meaningful proposal when the time is right."

Well, it seemed like the time must have been right and Asghari went ahead and popped the question, but what we really want to know is how much Spears' ring really cost. Read on for the all the details on her stunning new piece of jewelry.