Britney Spears Just Called Out Fake Supporters. Here's Who Fans Think She's Talking About

Britney Spears just got very candid on social media, and fans think she may be calling out at least one of her family members. The star has been very much back in the headlines over her controversial conservatorship, with Britney making bombshell claims about the arrangement in court and even accusing her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse."

The pop superstar made her first virtual court appearance on June 23, when she claimed she would be "punished" by Jamie if she didn't do what he said, telling the court she felt he should be "in jail" (per BBC). "I've lied and told the whole world I'm okay and I'm happy. I thought [that] if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized," she added.

Britney has also called out her family members. During the court appearance, she claimed, "Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad... My whole family did nothing."

In the wake of her second court appearance on July 14 (this time by phone when Britney was granted the right to hire her own lawyer), the star appeared to refer to the case on Instagram with a candid, cryptic quote and lengthy caption — and fans think they know exactly who the star is calling out. Read on for what you need to know.