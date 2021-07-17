Britney Spears Just Called Out Fake Supporters. Here's Who Fans Think She's Talking About
Britney Spears just got very candid on social media, and fans think she may be calling out at least one of her family members. The star has been very much back in the headlines over her controversial conservatorship, with Britney making bombshell claims about the arrangement in court and even accusing her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse."
The pop superstar made her first virtual court appearance on June 23, when she claimed she would be "punished" by Jamie if she didn't do what he said, telling the court she felt he should be "in jail" (per BBC). "I've lied and told the whole world I'm okay and I'm happy. I thought [that] if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized," she added.
Britney has also called out her family members. During the court appearance, she claimed, "Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad... My whole family did nothing."
In the wake of her second court appearance on July 14 (this time by phone when Britney was granted the right to hire her own lawyer), the star appeared to refer to the case on Instagram with a candid, cryptic quote and lengthy caption — and fans think they know exactly who the star is calling out. Read on for what you need to know.
Did Britney Spears slam her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears?
Britney Spears took to Instagram on July 16 to post the quote, "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask." She accompanied it with a lengthy message, telling her followers there was "nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support."
She continued, "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all ... did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE ... did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????" Britney then accused the unnamed person of attempting to "save face" and added, "Please stop with the righteous approach when you're so far from righteous," with several hand emoji sticking up a middle finger. Yikes.
Though Britney stopped short of naming names, many fans suggested in the comments she was calling out her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.
Jamie Lynn has spoken out Britney more than once in the wake of the June 23 hearing, including sharing a series of videos to her Instagram Stories on June 28. Jamie Lynn also claimed Britney had sent presents for her children, before posting a quote to her Story just one day before Britney's cryptic post.