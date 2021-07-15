What Did Britney Spears Post On Instagram After Crying In Court?

Britney Spears got emotional during her conservatorship hearing on July 14. The "Toxic" singer did not hold back while speaking out about how dire her circumstances are, and she indicated that she's ready to fight back.

At one point, a tearful Britney accused those responsible for her conservatorship of threatening her and even "trying to kill me," per CNN. When it comes to her father, Jamie Spears, she made it clear that she does not simply want to have him removed as her conservator — she told the court that she wants him charged with conservatorship abuse. "I want to press charges against my father today," Britney said. "I want an investigation into my dad." Jamie is the conservator of Spears' estate and he previously claimed Britney's' personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, is responsible for many of her complaints about her conservatorship. Among them is the shocking claim that she is being forced to keep her IUD implanted against her will. However, in her latest hearing, Britney said that she has no issue with Montgomery's involvement — she just wants her father gone (via TMZ).

After the hearing, Britney took to Instagram to share her feelings about how it went. She was clearly feeling optimistic and she used two videos to demonstrate her joy. She even gave the "Free Britney" movement a shoutout.