Why Jamie Lynn Spears Is Pleading With Trolls

Jamie Lynn Spears has been taking quite a bit of heat from fans of her older sister, Britney Spears over the past week or so. Following Britney's appearance in open court on June 23, fans became curious about any role that her sister may have played in the conservatorship over the years. Jamie Lynn didn't release any kind of statement, nor did she speak out in support of Britney, leading some people to start a petition to remove Jamie Lynn from her role on "Sweet Magnolias," according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. A couple of days later, Jamie Lynn decided to release a statement about Britney, positing a lengthy video on her Instagram Stories, according to CBS News.

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago. Oh, not on a big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So, I'm very proud that she's taken that step," Jamie Lynn said, according to CBS News. Her statement made quite a few Britney supporters angry — primarily due to the timing — and many have been taking to social media to make their opinions known. Things have gotten so bad, that Jamie Lynn turned off the comments on her recent Instagram posts. On July 2, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram with a plea for some fans who have taken things too far. Keep reading to find out more.