What Jamie Lynn Spears Said After Britney's Latest Court Appearance

Jamie Lynn Spears had something to say in the wake of her big sister Britney Spears' dramatic court appearance on July 14. The star had a big break in her very controversial conservatorship case after the judge approved Britney's request to hire her own lawyer.

As fans will know, Britney filed the motion as she attempts to get her and Jamie Lynn's dad, Jamie Spears, removed from the conservatorship. The star made seriously bombshell claims in the court case heard around the world on May 23, when she alleged her dad "works [her] so hard" and said he would "punish" her if she didn't do what he wanted (per BBC). Britney also claimed she thought Jamie and others involved in the conservatorship should be "in jail."

The star also expressed anger at her family, claiming they didn't "do a goddamn thing" to help her, though she did not explicitly name names. Shortly after, her court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, quit.

On July 14, Britney told the court via phone call that she was "here to press charges" because she's "angry" and "will go there" (per BBC), but what's Jamie Lynn saying about the latest developments in Britney's case? Read on for her cryptic social media post one day after the pop superstar was granted the right to her own lawyer and shortly after she claimed her sister sent sweet gifts for her children.