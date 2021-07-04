Did Jamie Spears Really Say This After The Conservatorship Over Britney Spears Was Granted?

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been led by her father, Jamie Spears, since it began back in 2008. At the time, Britney was struggling in her personal life, and needed help keeping her life in check, according to The New York Times. There was no one better for the job than Britney's own father, who would undoubtedly have his daughter's best interests in mind at all times, right? Well, that's basically what everyone thought. However, over the years, things have greatly soured between Britney and her father, and she has spoken out about it — on record.

On June 23, during a virtual court appearance, Britney told the judge overseeing her case that her father "loved to control" her. She recalled one time specifically when Jamie said that she was going to have to go to rehab — and that she'd be paying $60,000 for the program. "I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it. The control he had over someone as powerful as me as he loved to control to hurt his own daughter and 100,000%. He loved it," she said (via CNN).

In a piece for The New Yorker, journalists Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino spoke with former Spears family friend Jacqueline Butcher about the Britney's life and the conservatorship. What she recalled about Jamie Spears only adds more layers to this unfolding case. Keep reading to find out what Butcher said.