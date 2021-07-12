What Did Britney Spears Just Send To Jamie Lynn's Kids?

Britney Spears fans have been speaking out against her "oppressive" conservatorship since at least 2016, but it wasn't until a virtual court hearing this past June 23 that the pop star fully revealed the heartbreaking truth about her life. "I've lied and told the whole world 'I'm OK and I'm happy.' It's a lie," Spears told Los Angeles probate judge Brenda Penny, per Variety, adding that she's been "traumatized" and "depressed" and revealing, "I cry every day."

The day after the hearing, the "Womanizer" singer and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, jetted off on holiday, but they couldn't escape the drama. Spears was forced to fire back at critics claiming she photoshopped a headline-making topless photo, slamming, "Go ahead and kiss my a**." This all while key members of her team began stepping down, including longtime manager Larry Rudolph and lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III. However, an insider told E! News that Spears feels "hopeful" about the resignations because "she thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth." Even so, as The New Yorker put it, her "conservatorship nightmare" is far from over. So as Spears continues to lose members of her inner circle, including members of her family, who can she count on? Did little sister Jamie Lynn Spears know about the hardships? Is she on Britney's side?