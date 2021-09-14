The Real Reason Jennifer Aniston Won't Be In Attendance At The Emmys
It's safe to say life as we knew it before the pandemic has changed forever. Everyone in the world was — and still is — affected by the coronavirus, including celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, who had to make some difficult decisions in her personal life. In an interview with InStyle in August, the "Friends" star revealed she "lost a few people" as friends due to their opposing stance on getting vaccinated. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate ... It's a real shame."
Aniston, who has been vocal about the importance of staying safe, also told Jimmy Kimmel just how serious she took the virus, revealing she's "been in the house a lot" in the last few years and that she's kept a very tight circle. "I'd go to work, I'd go to Courteney's [Cox]. I've been to you guys [Kimmel and his wife's house] and to the [actor Jason] Bateman's," the actor said. "It was kind of like we had this little bubble of friends ... Yeah, it was hard. Weird times."
It turns out that the pandemic also influenced Aniston's decision to not attend the Emmys this year. Scroll ahead to find out more details.
Jennifer Aniston isn't going due to safety precautions
Unfortunately, Jennifer Aniston will be skipping the 2021 Emmys because she's still avoiding large indoor gatherings. Despite the multiple nominations earned by "Friends: The Reunion," the star explained she's not comfortable being around so many people just yet. "No, I will not be going," Aniston said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on September 12. "I think Ben Winston, our producer and director, [who's] incredible, who put the whole [reunion] together [will go]." Aniston went on to say that even going on the late night show was a "big step" for her, adding, "I'm just [taking] baby steps."
Though the actor is vaccinated, she previously revealed she's still worried about spreading the virus. "If you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me," Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story (via Vanity Fair) in response to a user who asked, "But if she's vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed around her?" She continued, "I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk." It seems like Aniston's mind is set, and she's stepping back into the normal glitz and glam of Hollywood on her own terms.