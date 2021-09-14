The Real Reason Jennifer Aniston Won't Be In Attendance At The Emmys

It's safe to say life as we knew it before the pandemic has changed forever. Everyone in the world was — and still is — affected by the coronavirus, including celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, who had to make some difficult decisions in her personal life. In an interview with InStyle in August, the "Friends" star revealed she "lost a few people" as friends due to their opposing stance on getting vaccinated. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate ... It's a real shame."

Aniston, who has been vocal about the importance of staying safe, also told Jimmy Kimmel just how serious she took the virus, revealing she's "been in the house a lot" in the last few years and that she's kept a very tight circle. "I'd go to work, I'd go to Courteney's [Cox]. I've been to you guys [Kimmel and his wife's house] and to the [actor Jason] Bateman's," the actor said. "It was kind of like we had this little bubble of friends ... Yeah, it was hard. Weird times."

It turns out that the pandemic also influenced Aniston's decision to not attend the Emmys this year. Scroll ahead to find out more details.