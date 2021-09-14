Celebs React To The Tragic Death Of Norm Macdonald

"Saturday Night Live" comedian Norm Macdonald died on September 14, his management confirmed to Deadline. Macdonald, who made a name for himself on the sketch comedy show, had been diagnosed with cancer nine years ago, although he never made his diagnosis public. Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's producing partner, told the outlet that he wanted to keep his health struggles private. "He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him," she said. "Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Besides elevating "Saturday Night Live" with his performances, Macdonald starred in his own comedy series, "The Norm Show," from 1999 to 2001, and made numerous appearances on "Late Night" throughout the years. He was expected to be at the New York Comedy Festival lineup in November prior to his death.

Upon hearing the news of his death, many fans and celebrities have expressed their grief over Macdonald's death on social media. Here are some of the reactions.