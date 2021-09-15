Tarek El Moussa Reveals How Stressful It Is To Work With Christina Haack

Co-parenting with your ex can be stressful, and work can be stressful — so it makes sense that working with your ex would be off the charts on the stress scale. HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have been working on their hit show "Flip or Flop" for ten years, and five of those years, they have been divorced.

While their working relationship seemed relatively fine for a while, in July, the former couple made headlines after Tarek flipped out on Christina on set. People reported that Tarek completely unloaded on Christina, saying he enjoyed "watching her fail." The realty reality star also compared Christina to his fiancée Heather Rae Young and said his ex was a "washed-up loser." TMZ also reported that Tarek said his fiancée Heather Rae Young was "richer and hotter" than Christina. Tarek also reportedly yelled, "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning," and ended his tirade by telling Christina, "The world knows you're crazy!" Anger control issues, anyone?

A source close to the former couple did tell People that Tarek was "super remorseful," explaining that "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends." Needless to say, it's not the ideal way to work every day. To find out the scoop on how stressful it is for Tarek and Christina to work together, keep on reading!