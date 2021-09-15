What We Know About Janet Jackson's First Album In Six Years

As one of entertainment's most impactful performers, it comes as no surprise that there is always demand for a new album from Janet Jackson. The music icon has been vocal about releasing a new album for some time, but has yet to release it. With that being said, it appears the "Because of Love" singer won't have fans waiting too much longer.

On February 10, 2020, Jackson announced that she had plans of releasing her 12th studio album, "Black Diamond," that year. To promote the LP, she was going to embark on tour another North America. "Hey U Guys! I've heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I'm working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled 'Black Diamond,'" she wrote on Instagram, adding, "I love u guys so much and I'm #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon!" Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson has yet to perform the concerts she attended on doing. Along with that, she also hasn't released "Black Diamond," and has stayed tight-lipped about the project.

Last month, Jackson posted a selfie of herself to Instagram that appeared to be her recording in the studio. As previously reported by Nicki Swift, fans freaked out as they have been anticipating music from the living legend for some time. And according to a recent news report, new material could be out before the end of the year. Keep reading to find out more.