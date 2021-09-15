What We Know About Janet Jackson's First Album In Six Years
As one of entertainment's most impactful performers, it comes as no surprise that there is always demand for a new album from Janet Jackson. The music icon has been vocal about releasing a new album for some time, but has yet to release it. With that being said, it appears the "Because of Love" singer won't have fans waiting too much longer.
On February 10, 2020, Jackson announced that she had plans of releasing her 12th studio album, "Black Diamond," that year. To promote the LP, she was going to embark on tour another North America. "Hey U Guys! I've heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I'm working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled 'Black Diamond,'" she wrote on Instagram, adding, "I love u guys so much and I'm #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon!" Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson has yet to perform the concerts she attended on doing. Along with that, she also hasn't released "Black Diamond," and has stayed tight-lipped about the project.
Last month, Jackson posted a selfie of herself to Instagram that appeared to be her recording in the studio. As previously reported by Nicki Swift, fans freaked out as they have been anticipating music from the living legend for some time. And according to a recent news report, new material could be out before the end of the year. Keep reading to find out more.
A new Janet Jackson single will drop in a matter of months
Janet Jackson may have kept fans waiting "Awhile" for new music, but it seems the wait is going to be worth it. According to "Good Morning America," the "What Have You Done for Me Lately" chart-topper has plans of releasing a new single before the end of 2021. But not only that, a whole new studio album is scheduled to be released next year. As of this writing, no release date has been announced, and the title may not necessarily remain as "Black Diamond."
According to the outlet, Jackson has worked with her longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis on the LP. The legendary trio have achieved nine No. 1 singles, per "GMA" — therefore, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Other collaborators include Earth, Wind & Fire founding member Ralph Johnson and singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett.
The last time Jackson released a studio album was in 2015, "Unbreakable." As noted by Billboard, the "Poetic Justice" actor became "one of three acts to achieve No. 1 albums [in the U.S.] in each of the four decades." But her latest single, "Made For Now," featuring Daddy Yankee, came out in 2018. In addition to her upcoming single and album, Jackson will be releasing "JANET," a two-part documentary on Lifetime and A&E in January 2022. With no album release date revealed, we can only hope the album will drop around this time.