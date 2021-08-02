Why Janet Jackson Has Fans Freaking Out

She may come from one of the most famous families in the world, but that hasn't stopped Janet Jackson from taking "Control" of her career and becoming a music icon in her own right. Jackson has won five Grammy Awards, achieved 10 chart-topping singles on the US Hot 100, and netted seven No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200. Her most recent album, "Unbreakable," in 2015, helped the "Together Again" hitmaker become the third artist to have a No. 1 album across the last four decades, according to Entertainment Weekly.

While it may have been more than half a decade since her last studio LP, Jackson has informed fans that she plans on releasing a new record. When? That part still remains a mystery. During an announcement on Instagram in February 2020, the "Poetic Justice" actor revealed she has been working on a new album titled "Black Diamond." Jackson had intended to promote the record with a tour across North America throughout the summer of 2020. "I've heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I'm working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer!" she wrote. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, those plans obviously had to be put on hold.

With that being said, Jackson's most recent social media update has given fans hope that she might be releasing new music sometime soon. Keep reading to find out more.