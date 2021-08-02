Why Janet Jackson Has Fans Freaking Out
She may come from one of the most famous families in the world, but that hasn't stopped Janet Jackson from taking "Control" of her career and becoming a music icon in her own right. Jackson has won five Grammy Awards, achieved 10 chart-topping singles on the US Hot 100, and netted seven No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200. Her most recent album, "Unbreakable," in 2015, helped the "Together Again" hitmaker become the third artist to have a No. 1 album across the last four decades, according to Entertainment Weekly.
While it may have been more than half a decade since her last studio LP, Jackson has informed fans that she plans on releasing a new record. When? That part still remains a mystery. During an announcement on Instagram in February 2020, the "Poetic Justice" actor revealed she has been working on a new album titled "Black Diamond." Jackson had intended to promote the record with a tour across North America throughout the summer of 2020. "I've heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I'm working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer!" she wrote. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, those plans obviously had to be put on hold.
With that being said, Jackson's most recent social media update has given fans hope that she might be releasing new music sometime soon. Keep reading to find out more.
Janet Jackson appears to be back in the studio
On August 1, Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share a couple of new snapshots of herself. In both selfies, the "What Have You Done for Me Lately" hitmaker stunned in a black garment while wearing specs. The powerhouse performer, who is known for reinventing her image, styled her dark locks in braids, pouted directly at the camera lens, and threw up a peace sign. Even though she didn't add a geotag, Jackson was seemingly in a recording studio as behind her appeared a studio mic. For her caption, she kept it simple and put the headphones, music notes, peace sign, and kissing emoji.
Even though Jackson has yet to announce anything new about "Black Diamond," fans were quick to freak out after seeing their idol seemingly recording something. In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 103,000 likes and over 3,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers. "OMGGGG SHE'S COMING," one user wrote passionately, adding the flame emoji. "Looks like the Black Diamond album is in the works," another person shared. "Ooooooo, what could this be????? SO EXCITED!!!" remarked a third user. "@janetjackson THIS IS ALL THE #janfam Has been waiting for!!!!" a fourth person wrote. We're ready when you are, Janet!