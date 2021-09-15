Channing Tatum Reveals His Longtime Dream Just Got Made

Dreams do come true for Channing Tatum! The actor took to Instagram on September 14 to reminisce on the early days of his career and it's safe to say he's grateful for his journey. "So 20 years ago (holy f**) i was a kid stand[ing] in a room of what would be probably thousands of guys trying to get picked for the shows in Milan," he wrote. "God knows how many they actually saw. Hoping to get picked to walk in the spring show. I never got to walk for Versace in the maybe 6 or 7 seasons [I] went to the shows."

The picture the "Magic Mike" actor shared was a mirror selfie (seen below) that showed him wearing an elegant Versace robe with "Channing" embroidered across the back and matching slippers. In his heartfelt caption, Tatum continued, "But last night to get to wear this....... other worldly robe........ and to wear the most classic Versace tux. Cut boxy like Gianni wore in the 90's was beyond my wildest dreams. Donatella thank you so much for having and inviting and letting me wear such elegant and magical clothes. it was dream like. You are a legend!and a myth."

It's no secret Tatum is on cloud nine from his 2021 Met Gala attire, but what did Donatella Versace have to say about his post? Keep reading for more details.