Which One Of Aretha Franklin's Hits Was Just Named The Best Song Of All Time?

They don't call her the Queen of Soul for nothing. Aretha Franklin first kickstarted her music career in the 1950s and went on to have a lot of success and impact on the entertainment industry. The talented powerhouse vocalist may have died in August 2018, but her legacy still lives on.

In 1987, Franklin became the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As of this writing, she has achieved 73 entries on the U.S. Hot 100, 17 which have entered the Top 10, and two of which topped the charts. Out of her 44 nominations, Franklin went on to win an impressive 18 Grammy Awards. In 2010, Rolling Stone named the "I Say a Little Prayer" hitmaker as the ninth "Greatest Artist of All Time" while the same publication ranked her as the "Greatest Singer of All Time" that same year.

For the first time in 17 years, Rolling Stone has updated their "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list. With more than 250 artists making an appearance, one of Franklin's hits managed to make the top spot. Keep reading to find out which one was given the biggest honor.