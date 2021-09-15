What Does Will Smith Really Think Of Jada Pinkett Smith's Shaved Head?

As you may recall, Jada Pinkett Smith recently decided to let her hair go by shaving her whole head. Taking to Instagram, Jada said that her daughter Willow Smith convinced her . "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT ... my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," the actor wrote in July. Though inspired by Willow, Jada likely also shaved her head due to her past issues with hair loss.

In a 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk," Jada opened up about her alopecia experience. "A lot of people have been asking about why I've been wearing turbans," she said. "Well, I haven't talked about it. It's not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it." As she explained, Jada first began losing hair while in the shower. "It was terrifying when it first started," she recalled. "And I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear." So, in order to mask the loss of hair, Jada began wearing turbans. "When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen."

Meanwhile, Willow spontaneously shaved all of her hair in 2012, when she was only 11 years old. "We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald," Will said in 2017 (via E! News). "I was like, 'Oh, s**t.'" What was his reaction to seeing Jada bald, though?