The Real Reason Reba McEntire Got Rescued From A Building

Reba McEntire has survived two close calls in 2021 already, so we're hoping that the rest of the year isn't as rocky for the "Little Rock" singer. During a TikTok live stream in August, she told her fans that both she and her beau, Rex Linn, had contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19 after getting vaccinated. "This has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again," she said, via CNN. "You guys, please stay safe."

However, a few weeks later, McEntire appeared on "Talk Shop Live" and gave fans an update on her health scare. She told Nancy O'Dell that she later found out that the symptoms she had experienced were from a different respiratory illness. While her first COVID test came back positive, a second test for COVID antibodies was negative. "The nurse that came and tested me for my antibodies said that I probably had the RSV virus," she said, via People.

During her earlier livestream, McEntire advised her fans to "Stay home," but she didn't heed her own advice when she toured a historic building with a small group of people on September 14. There was, indeed, "life out there," and she's lucky that it included firefighters with ladders.