Kate Middleton Reveals Her Kids Share One Of William's And Harry's Top Passions

Kate Middleton's visit to the airbase proved fruitful in more ways than one. That's because "she did mention that her children are very interested in aircraft," Loadmaster Sergeant Mark Curtis told People. But the fact that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are into aviation makes sense, given military service is a sacred royal tradition.

Kate and William have also been fostering a love for planes and helicopters by taking their kids to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF (Royal Air Force) as far back as 2016. And when the Cambridges made their way to Hamburg as part of a royal tour in 2017, Prince George could hardly contain his excitement when he spotted all the helicopters (just look at these cute photos!)

The adorable trio come by their passion for aviation naturally, as Prince William served as a search and rescue captain in the RAF. Their uncle, Prince Harry is a 10-year military veteran, who underwent two tours in Afghanistan, per Vanity Fair. In June, Harry issued a statement in honor of those killed in an attack in the war-torn country. "These workers put their lives on the line every day to make the world a safer place. This brutal act reminds us that we must stand in solidarity with humanitarian aid workers and the communities they serve," he said. Something tells us Kate and William's children might be more comfortable in the cockpit than on horseback.