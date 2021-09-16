Meghan Markle Slammed By Fashion Journalist Over Time Cover. Here's Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been named as part of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world. As part of the tradition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for some photos for Time, including a cover photo, that featured Harry in a black, long-sleeved shirt, and a pair of black slacks, resting with one leg up on wall. He gave a serious look to the camera, as he held on to Meghan's shoulder. His perfectly trimmed beard and piercing blue eyes were very noticeable in the snap. Meanwhile, Meghan stood in front of her husband, and wore a white jumper. Her long, brown hair was parted in the center, and cascaded down past both of her shoulders. She wore a gold watch and a bracelet on one wrist, and had a couple of rings on her fingers — including her wedding ring. Meghan smiled slightly as she rested against her husband's body.

The accompanying text praised Harry and Meghan for the work they've done through their Archewell Foundation. "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don't know. They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle," the Time article reads, in part. And while the selection of Harry and Meghan for the magazine's annual list may have not been totally surprising, some people aren't impressed by the cover shot. Keep reading to find out why one critic is slamming Meghan, in particular.