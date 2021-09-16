Meghan Markle Slammed By Fashion Journalist Over Time Cover. Here's Why
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been named as part of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world. As part of the tradition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for some photos for Time, including a cover photo, that featured Harry in a black, long-sleeved shirt, and a pair of black slacks, resting with one leg up on wall. He gave a serious look to the camera, as he held on to Meghan's shoulder. His perfectly trimmed beard and piercing blue eyes were very noticeable in the snap. Meanwhile, Meghan stood in front of her husband, and wore a white jumper. Her long, brown hair was parted in the center, and cascaded down past both of her shoulders. She wore a gold watch and a bracelet on one wrist, and had a couple of rings on her fingers — including her wedding ring. Meghan smiled slightly as she rested against her husband's body.
The accompanying text praised Harry and Meghan for the work they've done through their Archewell Foundation. "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don't know. They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle," the Time article reads, in part. And while the selection of Harry and Meghan for the magazine's annual list may have not been totally surprising, some people aren't impressed by the cover shot. Keep reading to find out why one critic is slamming Meghan, in particular.
Meghan Markle was slammed for 'allowing that much retouching'
Meghan Markle is all about women empowerment, which may be the reason that a fashion journalist by the name of Lowri Turner took issue with the Time magazine cover. In an interview on the Jeremy Vine show, she expressed concern over the allegedly highly-edited pic. "I'm really surprised that they allowed that much retouching. They would have had approval on those photos and I think it's really important particularly for young women that celebrities don't go in for that much retouching," Turner said, according to Express. She seemed to suggest that Meghan was giving young women the wrong idea by allowing this photo to be used.
Turner isn't the only person who was surprised to see the photo, either. According to Page Six, several people took to social media to sound off on the snap, which appeared to be airbrushed. Many people commented on the couple's flawless complexions, Harry's piercing blue eyes, and his fuller head of hair, the outlet reported. Page Six also pointed out that some people really liked the cover, and noticed that Harry and Meghan looked relaxed and happy, which is undoubtedly a good thing, regardless.