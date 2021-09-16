Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Going To Be Removed From This London Tourist Attraction?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a whirlwind year, to say the least. From their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, to welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been going nonstop — and they've been making headlines every step of the way. In recent months, Harry and Meghan have announced their respective business plans — Meghan will be working on a new animated series for Netflix, according to Variety, while Harry is set to release his very first memoir in 2022, according to Page Six – all while keeping up with their philanthropic efforts, by way of their Archewell Foundation.
On September 15, Harry and Meghan were honored by Time magazine, named as part of the outlet's most influential people of the year, according to CNN. And while it may seem that their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK is working out for them, the Mirror reports that the couple's popularity is dropping across the pond, according to polling results. Now, it sounds like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be removed from a popular tourist attraction in London. Keep reading to find out what's going on.
Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figures be removed from Madame Tussauds?
It seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fully transitioned from royal family members to Hollywood celebrities, and they aren't looking back. This could be why one company in the UK is reportedly considering cutting Harry and Meghan out of their exhibit. According to Express, it seems as though Harry and Meghan's wax figures at Madame Tussauds might be removed. Basically, the couple's wax figures had been placed with the royal family in one room of the museum, but in May 2021, CNN reported that their figures had been moved into the celebrity section, where gave a waxy nod to others like George Clooney and Brad Pitt.
"Harry and Meghan have moved zones – Madame Tussauds London has moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their brand new Awards Party zone to reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood," a rep from the museum told Reuters at the time. However, it now sounds like another change could be in store. "Every so often at Madame Tussauds, they re-evaluate exactly who's in and who's out, and sadly Harry and Meghan are now on that re-evaluation list," royal commentator Neil Sean told Express. Other celebs on the chopping block include Kim Kardashian and Tom Hardy, according to the report.