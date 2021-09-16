Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Going To Be Removed From This London Tourist Attraction?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a whirlwind year, to say the least. From their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, to welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been going nonstop — and they've been making headlines every step of the way. In recent months, Harry and Meghan have announced their respective business plans — Meghan will be working on a new animated series for Netflix, according to Variety, while Harry is set to release his very first memoir in 2022, according to Page Six – all while keeping up with their philanthropic efforts, by way of their Archewell Foundation.

On September 15, Harry and Meghan were honored by Time magazine, named as part of the outlet's most influential people of the year, according to CNN. And while it may seem that their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK is working out for them, the Mirror reports that the couple's popularity is dropping across the pond, according to polling results. Now, it sounds like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be removed from a popular tourist attraction in London. Keep reading to find out what's going on.