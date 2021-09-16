Cole Swindell Shares Tragic Family News
Cole Swindell shared some tragic news with fans on social media with a touching photo. Sadly, the country star is no stranger to tough times, having lost his father, William Keith Swindell, unexpectedly back in 2013 following a horrific accident. Just six weeks after Cole signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville, William was working on a truck that fell on him and killed him (via Tennessean).
Cole put his heart into song, discussing the tragedy on his heartbreaking 2015 single, "You Should Be Here," which he wrote alongside country songwriter Ashley Gorley, who's penned hits for Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and more.
"From start to finish, it was one of those things where we both had chills when we were writing it. It felt so real to me, but everybody can relate," Cole told Tennessean in 2015. "I've been able to experience so many things since I've had my record deal. I just know that he was proud, but I know that these moments — if he was there and could share it with me — it would be even better. This song is kind of my every moment." The song is accompanied by a touching music video which includes footage of Cole visiting his dad's grave.
Tragically, Cole has now suffered yet another devastating family loss, which he shared via his Instagram Stories.
Cole Swindell shared a touching photo to confirm his mom had died
Cole Swindell opened up about his latest heartbreak in a tragic Instagram Story posted on September 13 when he confirmed his mom, Betty Carol Rainey, had died, eight years after his dad, William Keith Swindell (via Taste of Country). The singer shared a photo of the sun shining through the clouds as he looked down from the sky.
"Took this on the flight home to Georgia this afternoon. Lost my sweet Mom today," he wrote on the image. "I know she's up there. Gonna miss her so much. Love y'all," he added, with a praying hands emoji. Her cause of death doesn't appear to have been made public.
Cole made it clear he was close with his mom on multiple occasions. He told PopCulture in 2019 that she was "the one that keeps me humble" and "the one that, no matter how stressed out I get, if I wanna be here or wanna be there, she is always the first person to remind me, 'Come on, Cole. Think about it. Me and you would have never thought you'd be where you are right now.'" Cole noted that his mom was always there to put the good things in life into perspective for him, and she was also on hand in 2014 when he celebrated his first number one single.
We're wishing Cole and the whole of the Swindell family the best at such a tragic time.