Cole Swindell Shares Tragic Family News

Cole Swindell shared some tragic news with fans on social media with a touching photo. Sadly, the country star is no stranger to tough times, having lost his father, William Keith Swindell, unexpectedly back in 2013 following a horrific accident. Just six weeks after Cole signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville, William was working on a truck that fell on him and killed him (via Tennessean).

Cole put his heart into song, discussing the tragedy on his heartbreaking 2015 single, "You Should Be Here," which he wrote alongside country songwriter Ashley Gorley, who's penned hits for Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and more.

"From start to finish, it was one of those things where we both had chills when we were writing it. It felt so real to me, but everybody can relate," Cole told Tennessean in 2015. "I've been able to experience so many things since I've had my record deal. I just know that he was proud, but I know that these moments — if he was there and could share it with me — it would be even better. This song is kind of my every moment." The song is accompanied by a touching music video which includes footage of Cole visiting his dad's grave.

Tragically, Cole has now suffered yet another devastating family loss, which he shared via his Instagram Stories.