What Is Prince Charles' New Initiative Aimed At Students?
Prince Charles, along with his siblings, have taken on more responsibility within the royal family following the death of their father, Prince Philip, according to NBC News. Although Charles will not become king until Queen Elizabeth dies, the plans are already in place for him to take over the monarchy. In fact, back on September 3, Politico posted the plans for "Operation London Bridge" — the UK government's plans for the day the queen dies and in the days that follow. The information revealed is a reminder that the queen isn't getting any younger. And while she is in good health, preparations for her death must be made in order for things to be carried out efficiently — and according to royal protocol.
Rumors about how the Prince of Wales will change the monarchy have circulated for years. Back in May, Express reported that Charles was supportive of a slimmed down monarchy, with only a few people having senior roles. "It will be a leaner machine going forward and I think the Duke would have quite of liked that," Gyles Brandreth, a friend of Philip, told the outlet. And while plans are being ironed out and preparations are being made, Charles has moved forward with a new initiative. Keep reading to find out what Charles just launched.
Prince Charles hopes to educate children on food waste in an effort to help save the planet
Prince Charles penned an op-ed for the Mirror to announce his latest project; an educational program for students involving food waste. The initiative is called Food for the Future, and has been introduced along with a short film. The Prince of Wales' hope is to "educate school children about how to prepare and cut back on wasting food to help save the planet," according to the outlet. The initiative, which is part of The Prince's Foundation, aims to teach children about the "food system" and help them make choices that are better for the world they live in. "I am so keen to make this happen because it is young people's futures I am most concerned about," Charles wrote.
"If we can encourage and enable them to see that the food they eat is part of a joined-up system which can either help or hinder the health of the planet, they will be much more able to help turn the situation around to avoid the climate catastrophe towards which we are all hurtling," Charles said, adding that if children learn these different ways of thinking and put them into action, it could really "help cut the colossal amount of food we waste."