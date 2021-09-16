What Did Paul Ryan Really Do After Donald Trump Won The 2016 Election?

If you can remember back that far, there was a time when former President Donald Trump didn't actually have the support of every Republican in politics. In fact, before he won the Republican primary and became the GOP candidate for president way back in 2016, you'd have a hard time finding any high-profile Republican who supported him. And even after he won the election, there were a few members of his party who stayed a bit suspicious, including former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

Ryan has been officially retired from politics for a couple of years now, but he is still pretty clear about how he feels about the twice-impeached former POTUS. Unlike many other members of his party, he's been unequivocal about the fact that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, per The Independent, and has given speeches urging the rest of the Republicans to please move on from this one guy, as The New York Times reported.

Now, a new book by journalist Bob Woodward seems to suggest that Ryan had been trying to find a way to deal with Trump from the very beginning.