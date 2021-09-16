What Is The Most Exciting Part Of Tarek El Moussa's New TV Show?

Tarek El Moussa has kept his hands full. Not only is he the host of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" with ex-wife Christina Haack, but he launched his own show on the network, "Flipping 101." The reality TV star and his ex have mostly maintained a good working relationship on "Flip or Flop" since their split, but the former couple engaged in a heated argument in July around the time they finalized their divorce, per Us Weekly. Reportedly, Tarek took offense to the way Christina alerted him that filming was about to commence, which led to tempers flaring, per TMZ. He lambasted his ex and referred to her as a "washed up loser," while comparing Christina unfavorably to his new fiancée, Heather Rae Young. "It's called winning ... The world knows you're crazy!" Tarek said, per Us Weekly.

Once the dust settled, Tarek regretted the on-set fight with Christina, who is the mother of his two children, Taylor and Brayden. "As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex," he told E!'s Daily Pop. The HGTV personality hoped to maintain a good relationship with his ex, and on-screen partner. "I've just decided that moving forward, never again ... the whole thing just sucked for everyone involved," he said.

Following the blow up, Tarek packed his bags and set off to St. Barths with Heather for a much-needed reprieve. Keep reading to see if Tarek plans to involve his fiancée on his new show.