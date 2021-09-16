The Rock Bottom Moment That Caused Ree Drummond To Lose Nearly 60 Pounds
Ree Drummond is best known for her popular Food Network cooking show, "The Pioneer Woman," where she whips up butter-laden dishes and decadent desserts.
But Drummond recently made some major lifestyle changes that caused her to shed nearly 60 pounds. In a September interview with Entertainment Tonight, the media mogul — who in addition to her show also writes cookbooks, helms a cooking website, and owns a bakery and restaurant in her Oklahoma hometown — revealed that she had a light bulb moment that caused her to take control of her inevitable weight gain.
"I basically hit rock bottom eating chips and salsa one night," Drummond revealed. "I went a little overboard, but I thought that night, 'I am going to start tomorrow.'" She started by doing "something different." Drummond said her goal was more about feeling better and not about losing a certain amount of weight. She also said she doesn't create special meals or stick to a specific diet. "I still eat the foods that I cook my family," Drummond told ET. "I still eat cake — I just eat a Rhode Island–sized piece instead of a Texas-sized piece!" It looks like Drummond has found her happy medium.
Ree Drummond first opened up about her weight loss in a lengthy post on her blog
Ree Drummond penned an insightful post on her Pioneer Woman blog to explain how she lost the "considerable weight" she gained over a three-year span. She admitted that she wanted to slim down for her daughter Alex's wedding, which took place in May. But she added that her biggest motivation was that she wanted to "feel better and have more energy."
In her post, Drummond revealed that she did not go on a diet, fast, buy specialty foods, or use a trainer. What she did do was consume fewer calories and track them with a calorie counter. She weighed her food with a digital scale, she upped her protein intake, cut down on sugar, and completely cut out alcohol for months.
Drummond also added daily exercise to her schedule, such as walking, Pilates, using a rowing machine, and incorporating weights to build muscle. Impressively, she did it all at her ranch and not at a gym. She also started using a standing desk instead of sitting while she worked. Drummond said her husband, Ladd Drummond, suggested that if she really wanted to build muscle in order to burn calories, she needed to focus on her legs. So, she started doing lunges, squats, straight-leg deadlifts, and calf raises. Reflecting on her weight-loss journey, she wrote, "I mostly just think about how much better I feel every day and feel grateful that I've made it over the hump."