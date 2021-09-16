The Rock Bottom Moment That Caused Ree Drummond To Lose Nearly 60 Pounds

Ree Drummond is best known for her popular Food Network cooking show, "The Pioneer Woman," where she whips up butter-laden dishes and decadent desserts.

But Drummond recently made some major lifestyle changes that caused her to shed nearly 60 pounds. In a September interview with Entertainment Tonight, the media mogul — who in addition to her show also writes cookbooks, helms a cooking website, and owns a bakery and restaurant in her Oklahoma hometown — revealed that she had a light bulb moment that caused her to take control of her inevitable weight gain.

"I basically hit rock bottom eating chips and salsa one night," Drummond revealed. "I went a little overboard, but I thought that night, 'I am going to start tomorrow.'" She started by doing "something different." Drummond said her goal was more about feeling better and not about losing a certain amount of weight. She also said she doesn't create special meals or stick to a specific diet. "I still eat the foods that I cook my family," Drummond told ET. "I still eat cake — I just eat a Rhode Island–sized piece instead of a Texas-sized piece!" It looks like Drummond has found her happy medium.