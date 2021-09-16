The Tragic Death Of Royal Wedding Actor Jane Powell

One of classic Hollywood's brightest stars has dimmed today. The Hollywood Reporter announced the death of Jane Powell, much-beloved star of movie musicals from Hollywood's Golden Age, on September 16, of natural causes. Powell's longtime friend Susan Granger confirmed her death. She was 92 years old.

Powell worked with MGM Studios' Hollywood machine since she was a teenager, playing "girl next door" types. After several films, including 1948's "A Date With Judy" and 1950's "Nancy Goes to Rio," she replaced first June Allyson, who got pregnant, and then Judy Garland, who was fired, for the role of Ellen in the 1951 hit "Royal Wedding," opposite dance legend Fred Astaire. She perfectly matches dance moves, singing, and wits with Astaire in the number "How Can You Believe Me When I Said I Loved You When You Know I've Been a Liar All My Life."

She's most known for her role in the classic (if now arguably problematic) movie musical "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," as Milly, the 1850s housewife to Howard Keel's backwoodsmen Adam, who's tasked with finding brides for Adam's seven brothers. The studio had their hopes on the Gene Kelly-Cyd Charisse-led film version of the stage hit "Brigadoon" to be the runaway smash that 1954 season, but the disappointing film flopped, and "Seven Brides" became a sleeper hit, thanks in large part to Michael Kidd's dynamic, energetic choreography. It even earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination that year.

Keep reading to learn more about this star's incredible life.