This Is Why Patrick Dempsey Left Grey's Anatomy

If you're at all a fan of television, you're aware of "Grey's Anatomy," the massive, long-running medical drama from creator Shonda Rhimes. The show put Rhimes on the map as the master showrunner she is, and the long-running series is about to air its 18th season premiere on September 30.

Viewers loved to follow the romantic saga of doctors Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, and Derek Shepherd, otherwise known (of course) as McDreamy, who was brought to idealized, fantastical life by Patrick Dempsey. Rhimes kept their "will they/won't they" energy alive for multiple seasons, even after they married in Season 5.

Fans were shocked, and many outraged, when the show decided to — ancient spoiler — kill off McDreamy in a deadly car crash in the Season 11 finale. Amazingly, the show continued without Dr. Shepherd, though he has since returned in memories and dream sequences.

Now, a new tell-all book from Entertainment Weekly reporter Lynette Rice, available September 21, sheds new light on the behind-the-scenes activities of Seattle Grace's residents. The Hollywood Reporter shares an entire chapter from Rice's oral history, "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy," where she interviews producers, crew, and actors about Dempsey's work on the show, his behavior on set, and his departure — including shocking revelations on why McDreamy was really killed off.