Tarek El Moussa Reveals Why His Life Is Going To Permanently Change

Tarek El Moussa proved that there was love after love for him when he met Heather Rae Young in 2019. The "Flip or Flop" host, who was previously married to Christina Haack for nearly 10 years, fell in love with the "Sunset" star and knew immediately that she was someone he was supposed to spend his life with.

"The moment I saw Heather, I just knew she was The One," Tarek glowed to Us Weekly. "Then after that first day, I really knew she was The One. A few days later, she moved in and it was just meant to be. We got two souls out there in the world. [We were] both single, both doing different things, living in different cities, different groups of friends, different contacts, different connections, and one day our worlds collided. And here we are."

On their one-year anniversary, Tarek proposed to Heather with a beautiful diamond ring and the couple has been planning their special day ever since. Now, as the wedding fast approaches, Tarek took the time to reflect on what it'll mean to marry Heather and all the ways she's changed his life thus far. Scroll ahead to find out how the former Playboy bunny "completely transformed" the reality star.