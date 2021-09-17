Tarek El Moussa Reveals Why His Life Is Going To Permanently Change
Tarek El Moussa proved that there was love after love for him when he met Heather Rae Young in 2019. The "Flip or Flop" host, who was previously married to Christina Haack for nearly 10 years, fell in love with the "Sunset" star and knew immediately that she was someone he was supposed to spend his life with.
"The moment I saw Heather, I just knew she was The One," Tarek glowed to Us Weekly. "Then after that first day, I really knew she was The One. A few days later, she moved in and it was just meant to be. We got two souls out there in the world. [We were] both single, both doing different things, living in different cities, different groups of friends, different contacts, different connections, and one day our worlds collided. And here we are."
On their one-year anniversary, Tarek proposed to Heather with a beautiful diamond ring and the couple has been planning their special day ever since. Now, as the wedding fast approaches, Tarek took the time to reflect on what it'll mean to marry Heather and all the ways she's changed his life thus far. Scroll ahead to find out how the former Playboy bunny "completely transformed" the reality star.
Tarek said his future wife 'changed everything' him
Ahead of his wedding to Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa imagined how he's going to feel when he sees her walking down the aisle. "I'm just going to feel like my life is changing. I honestly, I can't wait for the moment to say 'I do' because I know the second I say that the calm is going to come over me," the reality star told Us Weekly. "I'm going to be married and I'm going to focus on the rest of my life with my beautiful bride and my kids."
He also reflected on how Heather has made him a better version of himself, adding, "She changed everything about me, from not only how I dress, but what I eat, how I take care of my health, what I do. I mean, she's completely transformed me." Tarek also credited the "Selling Sunset" star for helping him improve both his physical and mental health, referring to Heather as his "best friend in the world." He mused, "Honestly, I don't know what I'd do without her."