Here's How Mike Pence Could Become Donald Trump's Nemesis In 2024
While Donald Trump hasn't made an official announcement yet, there have been plenty of reports and speculation that he might run for a second term at the White House in 2024. While the words, "I'm running for president — again," are yet to come out of his mouth, Trump has been holding "Save America" rallies with his supporters while also predicting that the country will be in such bad shape under Joe Biden's presidency that by 2024, that everyone will need him, according to The Daily Beast. "Our country has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody's ever seen before," Trump said in an interview with Newsmax, adding, " ... We're not going to have a country left in three years, I'll tell you that."
And while no one knows who will be the Republican nominee for the next presidential election just yet, there's also some reports that suggest one of Trump's biggest allies might turn into his biggest foe on the campaign trail.
Will Mike Pence run against Donald Trump?
According to a Newsweek report, there are rumors swirling that former vice president Mike Pence could run for POTUS in 2024. That's because his political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom (AAF), is looking to raise a whopping $18 million. Additionally, as Axios points out, the AAF has "spent about $60,000 on digital ads promoting [Pence] and asking for contributions." The outlet also notes that Pence has been attending political events in swing states.
Seeing how many former vice presidents have campaigned for the office in the past — including Al Gore and current President Joe Biden — David A. Bateman, an associate professor at Cornell University's Department of Government, told Newsweek it would be quite odd for Pence not to consider a run.
While Pence himself has not made any comments about whether or not he'd consider a run for president, Trump has made his feelings about Pence towards the end of his presidency quite clear. Not only have the two former running mates been keeping their distance from one another, but Trump was blatantly upset with Pence for not joining him in his bid to overturn the election results in November 2020 — especially when Pence oversaw the electoral vote. Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution... USA demands the truth!" Trump tweeted at the time, per the Daily Beast.