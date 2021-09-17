Did TikTok Change Taylor Swift's Release Plans For Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)?

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a new release — or, shall we say, re-release?

The country-pop singer is in the midst of her journey to reclaim what's hers by rerecording her first six albums after a very public feud with Scooter Braun led Swift to fight for the rights to her own music. The drama began when music mogul Braun acquired Big Machine Label Group which happened to own Swift's catalog. The singer quickly expressed her rage at the sale of her masters, writing a scathing Tumbler post wherein she called Braun a "manipulative bully."

Swift's ultimate revenge? To re-record her first six albums for fans to enjoy and for her to own the rights to. The "We Are Never Getting Back Together" artist began with her second studio album "Fearless" which was first released in 2008. As Swifties wait for the singer to re-drop 2012's "Red," they were in for a big surprise on September 17 with Swift deciding to re-release "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" off of her fifth studio album "1989." So why did the artist jump the gun? Turns out it's all thanks to the fans themselves.