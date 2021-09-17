Did TikTok Change Taylor Swift's Release Plans For Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)?
Taylor Swift surprised fans with a new release — or, shall we say, re-release?
The country-pop singer is in the midst of her journey to reclaim what's hers by rerecording her first six albums after a very public feud with Scooter Braun led Swift to fight for the rights to her own music. The drama began when music mogul Braun acquired Big Machine Label Group which happened to own Swift's catalog. The singer quickly expressed her rage at the sale of her masters, writing a scathing Tumbler post wherein she called Braun a "manipulative bully."
Swift's ultimate revenge? To re-record her first six albums for fans to enjoy and for her to own the rights to. The "We Are Never Getting Back Together" artist began with her second studio album "Fearless" which was first released in 2008. As Swifties wait for the singer to re-drop 2012's "Red," they were in for a big surprise on September 17 with Swift deciding to re-release "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" off of her fifth studio album "1989." So why did the artist jump the gun? Turns out it's all thanks to the fans themselves.
Taylor Swift is expected to release "Red (Taylor's Version)"
In a tweet to fans, Taylor Swift admitted she didn't have plans to release (Taylor's Version) of "1989" just yet but had a change of heart thanks to her loyal fan group.
"Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version," tweeted Swift. The single, "Wildest Dreams" comes off of the artist's 2014 album "1989," which wasn't the anticipated next re-release fans were expecting. Pitchfork reports snippets of "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" first released in a trailer for a forthcoming Dreamworks movie titled, "Spirit Untamed."
With the new movie trailer circulating the internet, it is only natural the Swifties picked up on the 2014 hit. One thing led to another, and fans began creating TikToks, causing the single to go viral. As a thank you, Swift herself released her version for fans to enjoy (and maybe to collect her royalties while the song was hot?). Whatever the real reason behind the re-release, the new single will likely tide fans over as they await "Red (Taylor's Version)," which is expected to release in November.