Elizabeth Olsen's Emmys Outfit Has More Meaning Than You Realized
The Sept. 19 73rd Annual Emmy Awards were off to a strong start with a series of epic red-carpet looks. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the show included a large array of different nominations. Streaming services led the way, per the Emmys' official website, with the most-nominated shows being "The Crown” from Netflix and "The Mandalorian” and "WandaVison” from Disney+. Fans were excited to see just how many awards the first limited series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will rack up, including a potential Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie win for the Scarlet Witch herself. Elizabeth Olsen, who portrayed Wanda Maximoff, showed up and showed out on the red carpet.
The younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a name for herself as an actor in independent films but became a household name when she was cast in the Marvel universe as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff. Although she could have gone the easy route, using her last name to jump-start her career, Olsen said in an April interview with Glamour UK that she didn't want to be associated with her famous sisters and at first went by Elizabeth Chase to avoid any sense of nepotism.
However, now that she has found success on her own, it seems Olsen is becoming more comfortable acknowledging her connection to her sisters, which she included with her Emmy's look in a unique way. Keep scrolling to find out just how she paid homage to the Olsen twins.
Elizabeth Olsen wore a dress designed by The Row
On the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, Elizabeth Olsen stunned in a floor-length ivory gown that looked gorgeous on her. The simple yet effervescent dress had a sweet connection to her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as it came from one of their fashion lines, The Row. The Row was founded in 2006, per their official website, and has been worn on numerous red carpets. However, the youngest Olsen sister has yet to wear anything from the Olsen twins' brand for such an important occasion. Wearing such a dress seems to indicate a next step in the Olsen sisters' relationship.
While the "WandaVision" actor appears to have recently publicly embraced her relationship with her older sisters, she has always pointed to their experience as something that has helped her navigate the world as an actor, per Glamour UK. Olsen told the publication that her sisters' advice helped her learn how to say no, and that was really "empowering" for her. "The word 'No' specifically was something that I remember my sisters isolating and it becoming really empowering ... I always felt like I could say 'No' in any work situation ... and I just feel like that's what we need. We don't have to follow suit if it doesn't feel right."
It seems like Elizabeth Olsen has embraced both her sisters' advice and their fashion sense as she continues to navigate the world as a successful and in-demand actor.