Elizabeth Olsen's Emmys Outfit Has More Meaning Than You Realized

The Sept. 19 73rd Annual Emmy Awards were off to a strong start with a series of epic red-carpet looks. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the show included a large array of different nominations. Streaming services led the way, per the Emmys' official website, with the most-nominated shows being "The Crown” from Netflix and "The Mandalorian” and "WandaVison” from Disney+. Fans were excited to see just how many awards the first limited series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will rack up, including a potential Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie win for the Scarlet Witch herself. Elizabeth Olsen, who portrayed Wanda Maximoff, showed up and showed out on the red carpet.

The younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a name for herself as an actor in independent films but became a household name when she was cast in the Marvel universe as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff. Although she could have gone the easy route, using her last name to jump-start her career, Olsen said in an April interview with Glamour UK that she didn't want to be associated with her famous sisters and at first went by Elizabeth Chase to avoid any sense of nepotism.

However, now that she has found success on her own, it seems Olsen is becoming more comfortable acknowledging her connection to her sisters, which she included with her Emmy's look in a unique way. Keep scrolling to find out just how she paid homage to the Olsen twins.