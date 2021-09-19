Twitter Is Seeing Red Over Michael K. Williams' Snub At The Emmys

Everyone has a specific actor in their minds they believe should win in their respective categories during any award show. But when that actor tragically passes away unexpectedly — before they were able to receive their flowers for their contributions to the industry — it makes the audience's anticipation even more heightened than usual. That is why many people were rooting for "Lovecraft Country" actor Michael K. Williams to take home the golden statue during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards for his heart-wrenching role as Montrose Freeman. Williams, before his untimely passing, sought mental health treatment and therapy after finishing his Emmy-nominated performance, mainly addressing his struggles with drug abuse before entering a new acting role exploring those issues.

"I just started therapy, you know, and really taking that seriously and starting to unpack ... the critic in my head and what and how that has affected my actions, my responses to certain situations, my relationships," Williams said in an interview on the "Tamron Hall Show."

Due to his devastating death and his stellar performance as the troubled and tortured Montrose Freeman, it kinda felt like a no-brainer that Williams would be taking home an Emmy. Therefore, his snub left Twitter users shocked and seething.