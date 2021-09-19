Why Lorne Michaels' Tribute To Norm Macdonald Has Everyone Seeing Red

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards aired on September 19, and the show has had many iconic moments. While "The Crown" and "Ted Lasso" led the nominations for the evening, there were numerous other iconic moments throughout the broadcast. One of them came during the acceptance speeches for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The writing award went to "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" and "Saturday Night Live" won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. While both John Oliver and Lorne Michaels (who spoke for "Last Week Tonight" and "SNL," respectively) mentioned the traditional people and institutions in their acceptance speeches, they also took the time to acknowledge someone special to their specific field of comedy.

As fans of comedy and "Saturday Night Live" might know, Norm Macdonald, a member of the variety show's cast in the early-to-mid '90s, per his IMDb, died on September 14 at just 61 years old. The Canadian comedian brought a unique spin to the show, portraying numerous figures from the political and entertainment world. But he made his name as the anchor for the Weekend Update segment, gaining notoriety for his "deadpan style," a marked departure from "the slapstick approach of Chevy Chase and toward the more barbed political approach of his successor Colin Quinn," Deadline reported. Macdonald's contributions to the comedic world were acknowledged during the Emmy's broadcast, though Michaels' statement caused some fans to see red. Keep scrolling to find out why.