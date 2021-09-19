Kaley Cuoco's First Look After Her Divorce Could Be Her Best Yet

Kaley Cuoco is going through a divorce, but she was definitely glowing on the 2021 Emmys red carpet. Cuoco was up for two nominations for her critically-acclaimed HBO Max show "The Flight Attendant." She lost Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to "Hacks" star Jean Smart and Outstanding Comedy Series to "Ted Lasso," but she certainly deserves some praise for the singles shine she brought to the Microsoft Theater.

Cuoco and equestrian Karl Cooke announced their separation on Sept. 3 after three years of marriage, per US Weekly. Previously, she was married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013-2016. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," Cuoco and Cooke wrote in a joint statement.

While their split appears to be on good terms as they also said "there is no anger and animosity," the decision to fly solo on the red carpet just a few weeks after news broke would undoubtedly be difficult. Cuoco, however, not only proved her strength at the Emmys, but she also looked like an absolute ray of sunshine. We love to see it.