Kaley Cuoco's First Look After Her Divorce Could Be Her Best Yet
Kaley Cuoco is going through a divorce, but she was definitely glowing on the 2021 Emmys red carpet. Cuoco was up for two nominations for her critically-acclaimed HBO Max show "The Flight Attendant." She lost Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to "Hacks" star Jean Smart and Outstanding Comedy Series to "Ted Lasso," but she certainly deserves some praise for the singles shine she brought to the Microsoft Theater.
Cuoco and equestrian Karl Cooke announced their separation on Sept. 3 after three years of marriage, per US Weekly. Previously, she was married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013-2016. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," Cuoco and Cooke wrote in a joint statement.
While their split appears to be on good terms as they also said "there is no anger and animosity," the decision to fly solo on the red carpet just a few weeks after news broke would undoubtedly be difficult. Cuoco, however, not only proved her strength at the Emmys, but she also looked like an absolute ray of sunshine. We love to see it.
Kaley Cuoco is living her best single life
Kaley Cuoco turned heads at television's biggest night and had fashion critics talking, donning a neon-yellow Vera Wang gown in Los Angeles. Her stylish performance even saw E! News, the official host of the red carpet coverage, call her look deserving of a spot on the "best-dressed list." The bright ensemble featured a bustier-style gown with a sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves, and a high front slit.
Cuoco also color-coordinated the gown to her shoes with equally eye-catching yellow strappy stilettos. And to ensure the outfit did all the talking, Cuoco styled her hair and bangs in a messy updo and teamed it with natural but dewy makeup. Her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg told People that Cuoco prefers to look "organic, classy, and fun." "We didn't want to compete with the dress. We wanted it to be ethereal and nude but wet and luminous for some texture."
While fans agreed she was "Best dressed at the Emmys," they also expressed their disappointment that she lost Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to television veteran Jean Smart. Despite being on television since the early 2000s, this was Cuoco's first individual Emmy nomination. "Kaley Cuoco was robbed," one person wrote on Twitter. Another said: "Obviously Jean Smart was fantastic and deserved the win but I just wanna say Kaley Cuoco was incredible in Flight Attendant." Despite her award loss, we certainly agree with the fan who said that Cuoco's stylist did a "phenomenal job."