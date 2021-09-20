Trump Advisor Puts Meghan Markle On Blast. Here's Why
Meghan Markle is no stranger to criticism, and has been dealing with it much of her adult life. As an actor — or any kind of celebrity, really — criticism is to be expected, especially when pushing the boundaries, or doing something that other people disagree with. For Meghan, her time as an actor was relatively unremarkable; she was best-known for her role on "Suits," but she never really reached the level of ultimate stardom, according to Slate. The Duchess of Sussex received far more push back and negative press once she started dating Prince Harry. While a lot of people seem to love the duchess, there are a lot of people who have been very skeptical about her, too, and that has only been exacerbated over the past couple of years.
When Meghan and Harry decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK, many were quick to blame the duchess, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The couple's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey was also torn apart by the media, with Meghan taking the brunt of the criticism, even from her own father, according to the Los Angeles Times. And the negative press just hasn't stopped. On September 19, The Sun published an interview after speaking with one of Donald Trump's advisors who weighed in on the duchess — and he put her on blast. Keep reading to find out what he had to say.
Meghan Markle has been called out for disrespecting the queen
Former President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller has some serious feelings when it comes to Meghan Markle, and he wasn't shy about sharing them in an interview with The Sun. "I think [Meghan] should have more respect for the institution of the royals and I think that when you marry into the royal family there's a certain sense of decorum that I think that you're signing up for that you need to check some of your thoughts and ambitions at the door," Miller told the outlet. He went on to say that the most important rule for someone in Meghan's position is to "respect the queen."
Miller's comments come six months after Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, and just a week after Time magazine honored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by including them both in their "100 Most Influential People of 2021" issue. "I think when you position yourself in a way that is elevating your own interests above the families or the crowns, then it seems that that's probably not going to meet a receptive audience," Miller told The Sun.