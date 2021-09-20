Trump Advisor Puts Meghan Markle On Blast. Here's Why

Meghan Markle is no stranger to criticism, and has been dealing with it much of her adult life. As an actor — or any kind of celebrity, really — criticism is to be expected, especially when pushing the boundaries, or doing something that other people disagree with. For Meghan, her time as an actor was relatively unremarkable; she was best-known for her role on "Suits," but she never really reached the level of ultimate stardom, according to Slate. The Duchess of Sussex received far more push back and negative press once she started dating Prince Harry. While a lot of people seem to love the duchess, there are a lot of people who have been very skeptical about her, too, and that has only been exacerbated over the past couple of years.

When Meghan and Harry decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK, many were quick to blame the duchess, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The couple's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey was also torn apart by the media, with Meghan taking the brunt of the criticism, even from her own father, according to the Los Angeles Times. And the negative press just hasn't stopped. On September 19, The Sun published an interview after speaking with one of Donald Trump's advisors who weighed in on the duchess — and he put her on blast. Keep reading to find out what he had to say.