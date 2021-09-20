What Chris Rock Did Immediately After Testing Positive For COVID-19
COVID-19 has completely changed the way everyone interacts with each other across the globe. Plus, with these newest variants of the virus, like Mu, Beta, Iota, Delta, Alpha, and Eta, it is becoming increasingly easier to catch and spread the mutant coronaviruses, even if you are vaccinated according to Hopkins Medicine.
Robert Bollinger, M.D., M.P.H. is an expert in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and he believes we should be cautious of these new variants, but not panicky just yet. "As far as these variants are concerned, we don't need to overreact," Bollinger said, per Hopkins Medicine. "But, as with any virus, changes are something to be watched, to ensure that testing, treatment and vaccines are still effective. The scientists will continue to examine new versions of this coronavirus's genetic sequencing as it evolves." He added, "In the meantime, we need to continue all of our efforts to prevent viral transmission and to vaccinate as many people as possible, and as soon as we can."
When it comes to celebrities, some aren't rocking with the vaccine messages these scientists are promoting, and would rather do their own research instead. Chris Rock isn't one of those celebrities and joked with Gayle King in January on NBC News about trusting whatever is in the vaccine. "Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes. Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone," he joked. Unfortunately, Rock has now contracted COVID-19.
Chris Rock tweeted about contracting COVID-19
Chris Rock is now one of the many celebs that has come forward about contracting COVID-19. Rock made the announcement on his Twitter on September 19 and implied that his symptoms are severe, per Page Six. "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this," Rock tweeted. "Get vaccinated." Rock announced he received the COVID-19 vaccine while appearing on NBC's "The Tonight Show" in May. He joked about skipping the vaccine line and humorously called himself "Two-Shots Rock" before clarifying he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot, per The Guardian.
"You know, I skipped the line," Rock jokingly told host Jimmy Fallon. "I didn't care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy. I was like, 'Step aside, Betty White, I did 'Pootie Tang.' Step aside, old people.'"
This sad revelation comes after Rock's surprise appearance with Rosie Perez at ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press conference in May, urging people to take the pandemic seriously, practice social distancing, wear their masks, and take other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Rock pledged to take part in public service campaigns to curb the coronavirus pandemic and help people become more informed about what to do, per Reuters. "It's sad that our health has become, you know, a sort of political issue," Rock proclaimed. "It's a status symbol, almost, to not wear a mask." We hope Rock will get well very soon!