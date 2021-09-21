Is This The Famous Singer Kanye West Cheated On Kim Kardashian With?

Aside from being a talented rapper, producer, and designer, Kanye West is also known for making headlines due to his controversial ways. As noted by Billboard, the "Through the Wire" hitmaker recently released his 10th studio album, "Donda," which also became his 10th LP to reach the top spot on the US Billboard 200. One song, in particular, that caught the attention of many was "Hurricane," which lyrically suggests he cheated on his wife, Kim Kardashian.

As noted by Page Six, the Grammy award-winner raps: "Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," during one of the verses. According to an inside source, "The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown." However, they confirmed this aforementioned "new chick" is not Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom West recently had a fling. "If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids," they continued.

According to more inside sources, West boasted to his team on tour in 2016 (while married to Kim) about hooking up with a famous singer. Keep reading to find out who.