Is This The Famous Singer Kanye West Cheated On Kim Kardashian With?
Aside from being a talented rapper, producer, and designer, Kanye West is also known for making headlines due to his controversial ways. As noted by Billboard, the "Through the Wire" hitmaker recently released his 10th studio album, "Donda," which also became his 10th LP to reach the top spot on the US Billboard 200. One song, in particular, that caught the attention of many was "Hurricane," which lyrically suggests he cheated on his wife, Kim Kardashian.
As noted by Page Six, the Grammy award-winner raps: "Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," during one of the verses. According to an inside source, "The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown." However, they confirmed this aforementioned "new chick" is not Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom West recently had a fling. "If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids," they continued.
According to more inside sources, West boasted to his team on tour in 2016 (while married to Kim) about hooking up with a famous singer. Keep reading to find out who.
Kanye West allegedly cheated on Kim Kardashian with Christina Milian
According to The Sun, an inside source told the outlet about the time Kanye West boasted to his team about hooking up with singer and actor Christina Milian. The duo performed on tour together in 2004 and West ended up collaborating with the "Dip It Low" hitmaker four years later. However, while on his "Saint Pablo Tour" in 2016, the rapper opened up about their fling.
It has not been confirmed whether it was while West was married to Kim Kardashian, but he admitted during that time that he was sleeping with groupies behind his wife's back. "Kanye was blurting it all out during the conversation which was only witnessed by members of his team," the source said, noting, "He was opening up about cheating on Kim and freaking out, and then he suddenly announced he hooked up with Christina Milian."
"Kanye was boastful and saying how good the sex was, albeit very brief after a night out at a club," the source added. "He didn't go into detail about when and where it was, but mentioned Nick Cannon and bro code, as if he didn't really want him to know." As of this writing, neither Kim nor Milian have responded to the emerging allegations.