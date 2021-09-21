Prince William Reveals The Hilarious Reason Prince Philip Was Always In Trouble With The Queen

Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99. Before his death, a documentary about the Duke of Edinburgh's life in honor of his 100th birthday was in the works. Now, the television special has been altered a bit to honor the legacy that he left behind. "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" features several interviews with those who were closest to Philip, including his four children and several of his grandchildren. According to Us Weekly, there have been some very personal memories shared on the documentary, including the last conversation that Prince Charles had with his father the day before he died. Charles told Philip that the family had been making plans for his birthday, to which Philip replied, "well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?"

"Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" will also feature memories from Prince William and Prince Harry, according to Us Weekly. The two brothers undoubtedly have some of the most special memories of their grandfather, who was a big part of their lives, especially after their mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997. William shared something pretty funny about his grandfather and how he used to do something that always had him in trouble with his wife, the queen, according to the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out what William said.