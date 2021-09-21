Does Ivanka Trump Still Have Her Eyes On The White House?

Ivanka Trump has been keeping a low profile ever since her father Donald Trump left the White House in January 2020. The former first daughter and her family have since relocated to Miami, where she is sometimes seen on the balcony of her home, assessing the view beneath her or taking her children on an ice cream run after school. And, while no one knows what the former fashion designer's next move will be, some speculate that she might stay in the political sphere. But apparently she called fellow Floridian Marco Rubio to tell him that she doesn't plan to run against him when his senate seat comes up for re-election in 2022, according to Bloomberg. "Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, no question about it. She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out," one insider close to the situation told CNN in 2020.

Still, there's a lot of speculation on whether or not Ivanka will run for the highest office in the land. She has the connections and following thanks to her father Donald and even the backing to run for President of the United States in 2024. But the question is, does she still want to? Keep reading below to find out the answer.