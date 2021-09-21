Does Ivanka Trump Still Have Her Eyes On The White House?
Ivanka Trump has been keeping a low profile ever since her father Donald Trump left the White House in January 2020. The former first daughter and her family have since relocated to Miami, where she is sometimes seen on the balcony of her home, assessing the view beneath her or taking her children on an ice cream run after school. And, while no one knows what the former fashion designer's next move will be, some speculate that she might stay in the political sphere. But apparently she called fellow Floridian Marco Rubio to tell him that she doesn't plan to run against him when his senate seat comes up for re-election in 2022, according to Bloomberg. "Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, no question about it. She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out," one insider close to the situation told CNN in 2020.
Still, there's a lot of speculation on whether or not Ivanka will run for the highest office in the land. She has the connections and following thanks to her father Donald and even the backing to run for President of the United States in 2024. But the question is, does she still want to? Keep reading below to find out the answer.
Will Ivanka Trump run for president?
Ivanka Trump has yet to make any comments herself about her plans for 2024. But a source close to the mother-of-three suggests that her former White House team might be doing the work that's needed to put her back in the spotlight for a possible presidential campaign. Apparently Melania Trump's former chief of staff and press secretary Stephanie Grisham was there to not only help the former model during her early days in the White House, but was also quietly pulling some strings for Ivanka, too.
Stephanie Winston Wolfkoff, who used to work as a senior adviser for the former first lady, and was even considered to be one of her closest friends and allies before writing a tell-all book about her called "Melania and Me," suggests that Grisham's loyalty lies with Ivanka. Wolkoff told Anderson Cooper that Grisham "wasn't there to have Melania's back. Stephanie was there as an Ivanka loyalist ... Stephanie Grisham started out in the West Wing."
If that weren't enough, Wolkoff also added: "I have a hunch ... this might be Ivanka's next step for her bid for the White House. Having Stephanie Grisham do a little dirty work on Melania. I don't put anything past them, really." With so many people working to get Ivanka where she needs to go, it's no wonder she has time for so many ice cream runs with her kids these days.