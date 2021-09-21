Prince Harry's Nanny Scandal Fully Explained
Maybe revenge really is a dish best served cold...
Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood nanny, Tiggy Pettifer (known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke at the time of the debacle) has finally been offered a whopping six-figure settlement from the BBC for former BBC journalist Martin Bashir's part in perpetuating a rumor that she and Prince Charles were romantically involved during a 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
"Tiggy Legge-Bourke was right at the center of Bashir's manipulation and it is right that the damage caused to her is recognized by the BBC," an insider emphatically declared to The Telegraph. Per BBC News, retired judge, Lord Dyson, who led the charge on the inquiry, also wagged his finger, not just at Bashir, but at BBC as well for ultimately opting to cover up Bashir's missteps in his "deceitful" interview with Princess Diana, stating in a report that the public service broadcaster "fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark." YIKES.
But what's the real story about Charles and his alleged affair with his sons' nanny? Keep reading after the jump to find out.
Martin Bashir falsified documents to get close to Princess Diana
As it turns out, the rumor about Prince Charles having an affair with Prince William and Prince Harry's nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, was just that: a rumor. Per Daily Mail, British journalist Martin Bashir created a story of deceit in an effort to score his explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana wherein she gave a candid interview about her marriage to Prince Charles and delivered the infamous line alluding to Camilla Parker-Bowles (via AP), "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." We'll never forget that one.
Among Bashir's false claims was that Prince Charles was in love with Pettifer. It's also reported that Bashir even went as far as falsifying documents, including phony bank statements meant to appear as receipts of an abortion of a love child that Prince Charles and Tiggy produced. Later, in an apology of sorts, the disgraced journalist admitted that asking for forged bank statements was "a stupid thing to do," but was still adamant that the false documents were not responsible for Diana's decision to participate in the interview, per The Sunday Times.
Fortunately, it appears the rumor had no affect on Pettifer's relationship with both William and Harry. As reported by People, both princes were present when she married in 1999. Pettifer was then in attendance at Harry's 2018 nuptials to Meghan Markle and was even tapped as the godmother to their first born, Archie.