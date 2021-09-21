Prince Harry's Nanny Scandal Fully Explained

Maybe revenge really is a dish best served cold...

Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood nanny, Tiggy Pettifer (known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke at the time of the debacle) has finally been offered a whopping six-figure settlement from the BBC for former BBC journalist Martin Bashir's part in perpetuating a rumor that she and Prince Charles were romantically involved during a 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

"Tiggy Legge-Bourke was right at the center of Bashir's manipulation and it is right that the damage caused to her is recognized by the BBC," an insider emphatically declared to The Telegraph. Per BBC News, retired judge, Lord Dyson, who led the charge on the inquiry, also wagged his finger, not just at Bashir, but at BBC as well for ultimately opting to cover up Bashir's missteps in his "deceitful" interview with Princess Diana, stating in a report that the public service broadcaster "fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark." YIKES.

But what's the real story about Charles and his alleged affair with his sons' nanny? Keep reading after the jump to find out.