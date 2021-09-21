The Real Reason Alicia Silverstone Joined This Dating App

Alicia Silverstone is joining a dating app and opening up about her rules for dating.

The actor, who is gearing up for season 2 of her Netflix hit "The Baby-Sitter's Club," has been keeping up with a whole new generation, joining Tik Tok back in June. Silverstone captured the hearts of old fans and new with a nostalgic reenactment of her iconic "as if" scene from her role as Cher in 1995's "Clueless." Now, the actor is shifting over to another new-age app: Bumble.

Silverstone found herself back on the dating scene in 2018, when she split from husband Christopher Jarecki after 20 years of marriage. The celeb revealed to fans her one rule when it comes to dating. "I don't drink on dates," said Silverstone after telling Bumble once she's had two drinks she's ready for "sexy time." The actor continued, "If you don't like them suddenly you like them because you're drinking! New rules: No alcohol until I already know I like you." The "Clueless" star went on to tell the real reason she joined Bumble and she feels about dating online. Keep reading.