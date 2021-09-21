The Real Reason Alicia Silverstone Joined This Dating App
Alicia Silverstone is joining a dating app and opening up about her rules for dating.
The actor, who is gearing up for season 2 of her Netflix hit "The Baby-Sitter's Club," has been keeping up with a whole new generation, joining Tik Tok back in June. Silverstone captured the hearts of old fans and new with a nostalgic reenactment of her iconic "as if" scene from her role as Cher in 1995's "Clueless." Now, the actor is shifting over to another new-age app: Bumble.
Silverstone found herself back on the dating scene in 2018, when she split from husband Christopher Jarecki after 20 years of marriage. The celeb revealed to fans her one rule when it comes to dating. "I don't drink on dates," said Silverstone after telling Bumble once she's had two drinks she's ready for "sexy time." The actor continued, "If you don't like them suddenly you like them because you're drinking! New rules: No alcohol until I already know I like you." The "Clueless" star went on to tell the real reason she joined Bumble and she feels about dating online. Keep reading.
Alicia Silverstone finds dating apps "more effective"
In a new video interview with Bumble, actor Alicia Silverstone told the app the one thing she looks for when it comes to dating is "confidence" and someone who is "just solid in your skin."
The actor also explained that she partnered with the app to meet new people. "I just think it's a great way for people to meet," admitted Silverstone in an interview with People, adding that Bumble gives her "hope" in her newfound dating life. "I always thought it sounded so fascinating. It sounded like it opened up a lot of possibility for people and created hope. And I've heard tons of beautiful stories from people. I think it's very much the norm now. And it makes sense. It's kind of like going to a bar, but it's more effective."
The "Clueless" actor revealed she's "always been intrigued" by dating apps, telling Bumble in a Q&A just what makes her a desirable candidate on the app. "I'm very open," said Silverstone. "I make yummy food. I'm super snuggly and I like adventure."