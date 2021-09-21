The Tragic Death Of Jackass Star Patty Perez

Unlike so many others over the past year, "Jackass" star Patty Perez did not die from complications related to COVID-19. Perez's daughter, Priscilla, told TMZ that her death was related to other health issues, such as her lifelong diagnosis of type 1 diabetes. Perez's health was further jeopardized by complications from her weight, which she'd struggled with for most of her life. At the time of her death, in addition to dealing with diabetes, Perez was also suffering from kidney failure, according to her daughter.

In the hours after her death, Perez's family set up a GoFundMe to help cover her funeral expenses of $6,000. In the note her family left on the Go Fund Me they stated that "If you knew our mom at any point in time she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone."

When speaking to TMZ, Priscilla took the opportunity to speak fondly of her mother's career. "Being able to entertain and bring light and happiness to people was the highlight of her life," she said. "She was so proud of the work she did in the film industry."