Why Johnny Knoxville Is Retiring From Jackass
The following article contains mentions of addiction issues.
Johnny Knoxville has announced his retirement from the "Jackass" franchise, bringing an end to decades of dangerous pranks and perilous stunts.
The fourth "Jackass" film was already missing one of the usual crew, as Bam Margera's addiction issues led to internal conflict. The stunt performer told TMZ in April that he had been fired from the film for failing to stay sober, calling his time in rehab "torture" and blaming Knoxville. In his new GQ interview, Knoxville insisted that all he wants is for his friend to recover. "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs," he said. "We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it."
"Jackass" star Steve-O has also spoken out in response to Margera's accusations, commenting on the stuntman's Instagram. "The two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and [Jeff] Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life," Steve-O wrote. "Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple." He added that they all still love Margera, but insisted that "nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick."
Knoxville's own reason for leaving the franchise, however, is more to do with his own physical health than any substance issues or internal drama.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Johnny Knoxville 'can't afford' any more concussions
In GQ's May 25 article, Johnny Knoxville explained why the fourth "Jackass" film would be his last, discussing the impact that extreme stunts have had on his body.
"You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," he said. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around." Knoxville also admitted that they didn't think about their future physical longevity while injuring themselves on camera: "Half-a** stuntmen don't really think long-term," he joked, recalling the various broken bones and other medical issues he had suffered.
On the set of his 2018 film "Action Point," the stuntman received four concussions. "I knew that my stunt career was winding down after that film," he revealed. "I didn't feel it. I didn't feel the need or the desire. It's a real emotional thing." Knoxville then confessed that he couldn't "afford" to have any more head injuries at this point. "I can't put my family through that," he added. Knoxville also shared how he had spontaneously decided to add one last stunt at the end of filming "Jackass 4," in which he performed a magic trick for a bull. After the animal sent him flying, the stuntman was left with "a broken rib, a broken wrist, a concussion, and a hemorrhage on his brain."
Nevertheless, as he told GQ, his years with "Jackass" weren't difficult. "It wasn't hard. Because I honestly enjoyed it," Knoxville asserted.