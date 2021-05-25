Why Johnny Knoxville Is Retiring From Jackass

The following article contains mentions of addiction issues.

Johnny Knoxville has announced his retirement from the "Jackass" franchise, bringing an end to decades of dangerous pranks and perilous stunts.

The fourth "Jackass" film was already missing one of the usual crew, as Bam Margera's addiction issues led to internal conflict. The stunt performer told TMZ in April that he had been fired from the film for failing to stay sober, calling his time in rehab "torture" and blaming Knoxville. In his new GQ interview, Knoxville insisted that all he wants is for his friend to recover. "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs," he said. "We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it."

"Jackass" star Steve-O has also spoken out in response to Margera's accusations, commenting on the stuntman's Instagram. "The two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and [Jeff] Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life," Steve-O wrote. "Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple." He added that they all still love Margera, but insisted that "nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick."

Knoxville's own reason for leaving the franchise, however, is more to do with his own physical health than any substance issues or internal drama.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).