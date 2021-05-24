What Steve-O Has To Say About Bam Margera's New Accusations

Reality star Bam Margera isn't holding back when it comes to discussing how he feels he was treated by his "Jackass" family. The former "Viva La Bam" star took to Instagram to give fans an update on what he's been up to and to apparently rip into his former costars. Bam started the video by telling fans that he is in Florida where he is receiving help from a woman who he says helped other celebrities battle addiction, specifically mentioning AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

While the video starts on a somewhat positive note, it takes a turn when Bam begins talking about his "Jackass" family, specifically how they "betrayed, abandoned, and rejected" him. He then calls out "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville, as well as the films' director Jeff Tremaine. Bam continues to say in the video, "I feel like my family has f***ing done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells — which is impossible — and strung me along like a f***ing puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it."

For those who don't know what Bam is referring to, the former professional skateboarder was fired from "Jackass 4" after he broke his contract, which, according to Complex, required him to be drug tested, take a breathalyzer test and medication, see a psychiatrist, and remain sober. Bam, however, said what they wanted him to do was "the definition of f***ing torture."