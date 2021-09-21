Sherri Shepherd Relives Her 'Worst Day' On The View

Sherri Shepherd chatted with Sunny Hostin on the September 21 episode of "The View: Behind the Table" podcast and the tea was piping hot. Shepherd reflected on her time at the talk show and even dished on her "worst day" at the table.

Although it was a life-changing day, Shepherd revealed she was mortified after she was asked on live television if she believed Earth was round or flat. She responded that she did not know. "That day was the worst day of my entire life and the best day that changed my life," she explained. "Barbara looked at me in 'Hot Topics' ... Everything I hated doing I had to do at 'The View.' It was a life-changing experience for me being co-host. I started zoning out and so I heard earth round or flat. She goes, 'Dear, the earth is round,' and I said, 'I know the earth is round, Barbara.' She goes, 'Well you said you didn't know.'"

Shepherd recovered, but the fallout from the comment was yet another thing she had to overcome. Keep reading for more details.