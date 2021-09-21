Sherri Shepherd Relives Her 'Worst Day' On The View
Sherri Shepherd chatted with Sunny Hostin on the September 21 episode of "The View: Behind the Table" podcast and the tea was piping hot. Shepherd reflected on her time at the talk show and even dished on her "worst day" at the table.
Although it was a life-changing day, Shepherd revealed she was mortified after she was asked on live television if she believed Earth was round or flat. She responded that she did not know. "That day was the worst day of my entire life and the best day that changed my life," she explained. "Barbara looked at me in 'Hot Topics' ... Everything I hated doing I had to do at 'The View.' It was a life-changing experience for me being co-host. I started zoning out and so I heard earth round or flat. She goes, 'Dear, the earth is round,' and I said, 'I know the earth is round, Barbara.' She goes, 'Well you said you didn't know.'"
Shepherd recovered, but the fallout from the comment was yet another thing she had to overcome. Keep reading for more details.
Sherri Shepherd's comment about Earth changed her life
Sherri Shepherd's comment on "The View" changed her life, as she explained on the September 21 episode of the "The View: Behind the Table" podcast.
"Bill Maher said I was dumber than bricks," she recalled. "I was the second most Googled person in the nation. Wendy Williams said I could be replaced by a potato sack. It was horrible. I didn't realize the hugeness of 'The View.' It was global. It was in everyone's living room. Whoopi said, 'If Barbara didn't think you could do this she wouldn't have hired you.' Joy said, 'When you open your mouth, half the world is gonna hate you.'" This advice made Shepherd realize how important being on "The View" was. "That big failure was a blessing. So doing 'The View' was the best experience of my life because I found my voice," she confirmed.
Shepherd hit her stride, but also struggled to build a relationship with show creator and fellow co-host Barbara Walters. "For three years I cried because Barbara was so hard on me about everything," she explained. However, Walters left a lasting impact on her. "She taught me how to fight [for] what I believe in and stand and defend it," Shepherd concluded. We're glad Shepherd can look back on such a hard time with positivity.