The Tragic Death Of Sex And The City Star Willie Garson

Willie Garson, the prolific actor who made a name for himself playing Carrie Bradshaw's best friend in "Sex and the City," has died, according to a September 21 Instagram post uploaded by his son, Nathen Garson. People and various other outlets also confirmed the news. The actor was 57 years old.

Although no cause of death has been revealed as of this writing, Nathen's note to his dad said in part, "I'm glad you can be at peace now." He also wrote, "I love you so much papa. Rest in Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all of your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

The actor was still actively working at the time of his death and had recently been seen shooting scenes with Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone in New York City for "And Just Like That..." the new "Sex and the City" series set to air on HBO Max, according to TMZ.