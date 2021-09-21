The Tragic Death Of Sex And The City Star Willie Garson
Willie Garson, the prolific actor who made a name for himself playing Carrie Bradshaw's best friend in "Sex and the City," has died, according to a September 21 Instagram post uploaded by his son, Nathen Garson. People and various other outlets also confirmed the news. The actor was 57 years old.
Although no cause of death has been revealed as of this writing, Nathen's note to his dad said in part, "I'm glad you can be at peace now." He also wrote, "I love you so much papa. Rest in Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all of your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."
The actor was still actively working at the time of his death and had recently been seen shooting scenes with Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone in New York City for "And Just Like That..." the new "Sex and the City" series set to air on HBO Max, according to TMZ.
Celeb tributes pour in for Willie Garson
Although he was known for his work on "Sex and the City," alongside his real-life best friend Sarah Jessica Parker, per Us Weekly, Willie Garson made a name from himself across a variety of genres. The actor had over 170 acting credits to his name, according to his IMDb, and had memorable roles in "NYPD Blue," "Stargate SG-1," "Boy Meets World," "White Collar," and "Hawaii 5-0," to name just a few. Because of his wide-ranging acting abilities, Garson appeared to be well-loved throughout the industry, and many celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and share in the grief of such an iconic actor's loss.
Kevin McHale commented on Nathen Garson's Instagram post, "I'm so so sorry Nathen. How lucky you two were to have had each other. Seeing how he loved you was one of the greatest things to witness." (According to People, Garson adopted his son when Nathen was just 12 years old, back in 2009.) Others addressed Garson's death directly. His "SATC" co-star, Cynthia Nixon, penned via Twitter, "We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always." Jason Alexander wrote, "The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and a delightful actor. Too soon." Julie Bowen tweeted, "This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone."
Garson will be missed.