How Did Prince Harry Refer To His Grandparents' Relationship?
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip met when she was just a child, according to NBC News. They ended up in a courtship years later, however, and were able to spend time getting to know each other when Philip was stationed "at a naval officers school." In 1947, they announced their engagement, and they got married a few months later. The following year, they welcomed their first child, Prince Charles, and went on to have three more children together. In 1952, the queen's father, King George VI, died, and Elizabeth ascended the throne. Things between the queen and her husband changed.
Royal biographer Philip Eade told The Telegraph that the Duke of Edinburgh shared that he and his wife did everything "together" before she took the throne. "People used to come to me and ask me what to do. In 1952, the whole thing changed, very, very considerably," Prince Philip said. The Associated Press reported that Philip didn't really have a role to fill when his wife became queen. The report indicates that he "saw his sole role as providing support for his wife." And that's just what he did.
The relationship that the queen and the duke had was undoubtedly very special — and those closest to them could feel it. Philip died on April 9, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that his family will remember forever. His grandson, Prince Harry recalled the special bond between his grandparents during an interview in a new television documentary. Keep reading to find out how he referred to Elizabeth and Philip's relationship.
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were the 'most adorable couple'
Before Prince Philip died, a documentary about his life — in honor of his 100th birthday — was in the works. Now that Philip is gone, the program has been reformatted, titled "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers." Philip's family spoke about their favorite memories with him in candid interviews that have been included in the new doc. According to People magazine, Prince Harry took part in the program, and spoke about the sweet relationship between his grandparents.
"The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service — that is an incredible bond between two people," Harry said, according to People. The Duke of Sussex also said that he misses his grandfather more for his grandmother. "I know how incredibly strong she was with him there. I also know she will be okay without him," Harry said.
"Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" is set to air on September 22 on BBC One in the UK.