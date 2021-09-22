How Did Prince Harry Refer To His Grandparents' Relationship?

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip met when she was just a child, according to NBC News. They ended up in a courtship years later, however, and were able to spend time getting to know each other when Philip was stationed "at a naval officers school." In 1947, they announced their engagement, and they got married a few months later. The following year, they welcomed their first child, Prince Charles, and went on to have three more children together. In 1952, the queen's father, King George VI, died, and Elizabeth ascended the throne. Things between the queen and her husband changed.

Royal biographer Philip Eade told The Telegraph that the Duke of Edinburgh shared that he and his wife did everything "together" before she took the throne. "People used to come to me and ask me what to do. In 1952, the whole thing changed, very, very considerably," Prince Philip said. The Associated Press reported that Philip didn't really have a role to fill when his wife became queen. The report indicates that he "saw his sole role as providing support for his wife." And that's just what he did.

The relationship that the queen and the duke had was undoubtedly very special — and those closest to them could feel it. Philip died on April 9, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that his family will remember forever. His grandson, Prince Harry recalled the special bond between his grandparents during an interview in a new television documentary. Keep reading to find out how he referred to Elizabeth and Philip's relationship.