How Does Prince William Really Feel About Prince Philip Giving His Career For The Queen?

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth met when they were just children. The two ended up falling in love after a courtship, and married in 1947, when Elizabeth was 21-years-old, according to Today. Things between the two had been going swimmingly, and they welcomed their first child a year after their wedding. However, in 1952, life as they knew it would change. The queen's father, King George VI, died unexpectedly, and she ascended the British throne, according to the royal family's official website.

Philip was in the military and had traveled to many parts of the world while serving in the Navy, according to Esquire. After he graduated from Dartmouth Naval College, he trained to become a Sub-Lieutenant. Two years later, he became a Lieutenant. Over the years, Philip was awarded several medals for his service, according to Metro. When his wife's father died, however, he was forced to leave his military career behind. "I thought I was going to have a career in the Navy, but it became obvious there was no hope. There was no choice. It just happened. You have to make compromises. That's life. I accept it," Philip said, according to Biography. Philip remained by his wife's side as queen's consort until he died on April 9, 2021.

In a new documentary about Philip's life, his grandson, Prince William, weighed in on how he really feels about Philip giving up his military career, according to the Independent. Read on to find out what William had to say.