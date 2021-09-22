Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Should Let Her Dad Meet His Grandkids

Meghan Markle hasn't had a relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, since 2018. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, Meghan explained that she cut her father off after he lied to her about his relationship with the press, according to Huff Post. Once Meghan found out that her dad had been working with the tabloids, she ended their relationship, and cut him out of her wedding; Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, walked Meghan down the aisle, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Since that time, Thomas has continued giving interviews to the press in hopes of getting his daughter's attention and mending their relationship. "Bottom line is I've never heard back from Meghan or Harry in any way shape or form," Thomas Markle told Good Morning Britain earlier this year, according to CBS News. "When they say I'm taking advantage of the press, basically what I do is, I do a story for the press. If I don't hear from them in 30 days, then I do another story for the press," he explained. Thomas has pleased with his daughter to allow him to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet Diana, both of whom he's never met. In July, Page Six reported that Thomas had threatened to file a lawsuit in the state of California because he believes that he has a right to see the children.

While Meghan and Harry don't seem to have any plans to forgive Thomas and move forward with him, a royal expert believes that they should. Read on to find out why.