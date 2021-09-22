Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Should Let Her Dad Meet His Grandkids
Meghan Markle hasn't had a relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, since 2018. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, Meghan explained that she cut her father off after he lied to her about his relationship with the press, according to Huff Post. Once Meghan found out that her dad had been working with the tabloids, she ended their relationship, and cut him out of her wedding; Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, walked Meghan down the aisle, according to Harper's Bazaar.
Since that time, Thomas has continued giving interviews to the press in hopes of getting his daughter's attention and mending their relationship. "Bottom line is I've never heard back from Meghan or Harry in any way shape or form," Thomas Markle told Good Morning Britain earlier this year, according to CBS News. "When they say I'm taking advantage of the press, basically what I do is, I do a story for the press. If I don't hear from them in 30 days, then I do another story for the press," he explained. Thomas has pleased with his daughter to allow him to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet Diana, both of whom he's never met. In July, Page Six reported that Thomas had threatened to file a lawsuit in the state of California because he believes that he has a right to see the children.
While Meghan and Harry don't seem to have any plans to forgive Thomas and move forward with him, a royal expert believes that they should. Read on to find out why.
Should Meghan Markle mend fences with her father for the sake of her children?
Royal author Katie Nicholl told Closer that she feels it's time that Meghan Markle forgive Thomas Markle and allow him to meet Archie and Lilibet Diana. "We've seen her father reach out publicly in a bid to reconcile with his daughter and apologize on numerous occasions. Meghan does risk appearing unforgiving and uncaring of her father, who's getting older and isn't in great health. There are now two grandchildren Thomas...hasn't met, which must be upsetting," Nicholl told the outlet.
Meanwhile, Lilibet, who was born in June, has not met the royal family, either. This is something that Thomas mentioned in an interview with Sunrise in mid-September, according to Newsweek. "I think [the children] are being deprived of seeing all their grandparents, and I think they are being deprived of seeing all their relatives and I think that's terribly unfair to them," he said. The only grandparent that spends time with the Sussex children is Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, according to Express. Harry and Meghan have not revealed any plans to travel to the UK with their children.