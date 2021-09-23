The Real Reason Prince Harry Is Getting Slammed Over His Tribute To The Queen And Prince Philip

A new documentary titled "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" is set to air on BBC One in the UK on September 24, according to Harper's Bazaar. The program features candid interviews with several members of the royal family, who came together to remember Philip's life. All of Philip's children and some of his grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, took part in the program.

Harry spoke a bit about the relationship that his grandparents had. The Duke of Sussex explained that Prince Philip, who died in April, and Queen Elizabeth had a very special bond, and were very much in tune with one another — something that, perhaps, only those closest to them would have experienced first-hand. "The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service — that is an incredible bond between two people," Harry said, according to People magazine.

After Harry's comments on his grandparent's relationship, he received some backlash on social media, according to the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out why.