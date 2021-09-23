Will Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni's Law And Order: SVU Characters Ever Date?

Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni stopped by the "Today" show on September 23 to promote Season 23 of "Law and Order: SVU" and Season 2 of "Law and Order: Organized Crime," but the spotlight was on their characters Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler!

All the hosts wanted to know was if Hargitay and Meloni's characters would date, but the answer might disappoint fans. "We're still finding our way, but it's complex and real, but what I love about it most is that it's earned. This relationship is truly earned and not a lot of people have a 23-year relationship on film," Hargitay said. Earlier in the interview, "Today" personality Craig Melvin mentioned Stabler saying "I love you" to Benson at the end of Season 1 of "Organized Crime," prompting many to wonder about a possible romance.

Meloni revealed that the sentiment was almost like a reaction. "I was under emotional duress," he explained of the character. "Yeah, I did. But you know, that was only because I was saying it in the midst of an intervention. My family was coming together with the help of Olivia Benson for an intervention that one of my daughters ... said 'I love you,' but I was looking at Mariska. How could you not? It comes naturally." Has the chemistry between these two always been this electric? Keep reading for more details.